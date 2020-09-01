Top 5 Companies in the General Merchandise Stores Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (OLLI, DLTR, DG, TGT, BIG)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest sales growth.

Ollie'S Bargain ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,097.2%. Following is Dollar Tree Inc with a sales growth of 736.7%. Dollar General C ranks third highest with a sales growth of 675.1%.

Target Corp follows with a sales growth of 343.0%, and Big Lots Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 135.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Big Lots Inc on December 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.13. Since that recommendation, shares of Big Lots Inc have risen 21.0%. We continue to monitor Big Lots Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.