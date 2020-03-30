Top 5 Companies in the General Merchandise Stores Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (TUES, BIG, FRED, DLTR, OLLI)
Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Tuesday Morning ranks highest with a an RPE of $545,000. Following is Big Lots Inc with a an RPE of $479,000. Fred'S Inc-A ranks third highest with a an RPE of $416,000.
Dollar Tree Inc follows with a an RPE of $395,000, and Ollie'S Bargain rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $359,000.
