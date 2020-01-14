Top 5 Companies in the General Merchandise Stores Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (BIG, DLTR, DG, TGT, OLLI)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Big Lots Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 2,875.8%. Following is Dollar Tree Inc with a ROE of 2,727.2%. Dollar General C ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,669.0%.

Target Corp follows with a ROE of 2,589.4%, and Ollie'S Bargain rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,762.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Target Corp on August 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $100.75. Since that recommendation, shares of Target Corp have risen 23.8%. We continue to monitor Target Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.