Top 5 Companies in the General Merchandise Stores Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (BIG, DLTR, DG, TGT, OLLI)
Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Big Lots Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 2,875.8%. Following is Dollar Tree Inc with a ROE of 2,727.2%. Dollar General C ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,669.0%.
Target Corp follows with a ROE of 2,589.4%, and Ollie'S Bargain rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,762.7%.
