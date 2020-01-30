Top 5 Companies in the General Merchandise Stores Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (TGT, DG, OLLI, DLTR, BIG)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Target Corp ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.05. Dollar General C is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Ollie'S Bargain ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Dollar Tree Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Big Lots Inc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.00.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Target Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Target Corp in search of a potential trend change.