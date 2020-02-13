Top 5 Companies in the General Merchandise Stores Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (OLLI, DG, TGT, DLTR, BIG)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Ollie'S Bargain ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 40.22. Following is Dollar General C with a a P/E ratio of 34.62. Target Corp ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 25.13.

Dollar Tree Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 19.21, and Big Lots Inc rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 6.04.

