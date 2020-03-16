Top 5 Companies in the General Merchandise Stores Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (OLLI, DG, TGT, DLTR, BIG)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Ollie'S Bargain ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.85. Following is Dollar General C with a a forward P/E ratio of 21.78. Target Corp ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 18.62.

Dollar Tree Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.50, and Big Lots Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.68.

