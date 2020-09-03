Top 5 Companies in the General Merchandise Stores Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (BIG, DLTR, TGT, DG, OLLI)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Big Lots Inc ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 27.7%. Following is Dollar Tree Inc with a forward earnings yield of 7.0%. Target Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 5.0%.

Dollar General C follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.8%, and Ollie'S Bargain rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 3.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ollie'S Bargain. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ollie'S Bargain in search of a potential trend change.