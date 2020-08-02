Top 5 Companies in the General Merchandise Stores Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (OLLI, DG, DLTR, TGT, BIG)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Ollie'S Bargain ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 33.2%. Dollar General C is next with a EBITDA growth of 17.0%. Dollar Tree Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 8.8%.

Target Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of -0.7%, and Big Lots Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of -0.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ollie'S Bargain on January 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $55.90. Since that call, shares of Ollie'S Bargain have fallen 6.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.