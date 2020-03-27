Top 5 Companies in the General Merchandise Stores Industry With the Highest Beta (TUES, FRED, BIG, OLLI, DG)
Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Tuesday Morning ranks highest with a a beta of 1.5. Following is Fred'S Inc-A with a a beta of 1.2. Big Lots Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.0.
Ollie'S Bargain follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Dollar General C rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.8.
