Top 5 Companies in the Gas Utilities Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (DGAS, SJI, FGP, NFG, SPH)

Written on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 12:29am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Delta Natural Ga ranks lowest with a sales per share of $9.67. South Jersey Ind is next with a sales per share of $16.83. Ferrellgas Partners LP ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $18.04.

Natl Fuel Gas Co follows with a sales per share of $18.64, and Suburban Propane Partners LP rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $20.87.

