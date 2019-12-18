Top 5 Companies in the Gas Utilities Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (NWN, SR, OGS, ATO, UGI)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Northwest Nat Gs ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 0.7%. Spire Inc. is next with a projected earnings growth of 0.9%. One Gas Inc ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 1.5%.

Atmos Energy follows with a projected earnings growth of 10.1%, and Ugi Corp rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 19.7%.

