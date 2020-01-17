Top 5 Companies in the Gas Utilities Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (SGU, SR, SJI, NFG, UGI)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Star Group L.P. ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.49. Spire Inc. is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.79. South Jersey Ind ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.96.

Natl Fuel Gas Co follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.03, and Ugi Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.04.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ugi Corp on October 16th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $47.97. Since that call, shares of Ugi Corp have fallen 7.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.