Top 5 Companies in the Gas Utilities Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (DGAS, UGI, NWN, CPK, ATO)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Delta Natural Ga ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 39.79. Following is Ugi Corp with a a P/E ratio of 31.76. Northwest Nat Gs ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 29.43.

Chesapeake Util follows with a a P/E ratio of 28.22, and Atmos Energy rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 26.09.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Delta Natural Ga and will alert subscribers who have DGAS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.