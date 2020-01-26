MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Gas Utilities Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (NFG, SGU, SJI, NJR, SPH)

Written on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 5:16am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Natl Fuel Gas Co ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 7.7%. Following is Star Group L.P. with a an earnings yield of 7.4%. South Jersey Ind ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 5.7%.

New Jersey Res follows with a an earnings yield of 5.4%, and Suburban Propane Partners LP rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 5.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Natl Fuel Gas Co on January 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $44.95. Since that call, shares of Natl Fuel Gas Co have fallen 3.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest earnings yield natl fuel gas co star group l.p. south jersey ind new jersey res suburban propane partners lp

Ticker(s): NFG SGU SJI NJR SPH

Contact James Quinn