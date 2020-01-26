Top 5 Companies in the Gas Utilities Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (NFG, SGU, SJI, NJR, SPH)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Natl Fuel Gas Co ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 7.7%. Following is Star Group L.P. with a an earnings yield of 7.4%. South Jersey Ind ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 5.7%.

New Jersey Res follows with a an earnings yield of 5.4%, and Suburban Propane Partners LP rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 5.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Natl Fuel Gas Co on January 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $44.95. Since that call, shares of Natl Fuel Gas Co have fallen 3.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.