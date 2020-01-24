Top 5 Companies in the Gas Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SWX , SJI , ATO , NFG , UGI )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Gas Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Southwest Gas Ho (NYSE:SWX ) ranks first with a gain of 1.52%; South Jersey Ind (NYSE:SJI ) ranks second with a gain of 1.20%; and Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO ) ranks third with a gain of 0.65%.

Natl Fuel Gas Co (NYSE:NFG ) follows with a gain of 0.50% and Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.25%.

