Top 5 Companies in the Gas Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SJI , NJR , SR , UGI , SWX )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Gas Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

South Jersey Ind (NYSE:SJI ) ranks first with a gain of 8.45%; New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR ) ranks second with a gain of 5.58%; and Spire Inc. (:SR ) ranks third with a gain of 4.66%.

Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI ) follows with a gain of 4.12% and Southwest Gas Ho (NYSE:SWX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.49%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in South Jersey Ind. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of South Jersey Ind in search of a potential trend change.