Top 5 Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (CROX, NKE, SKX, SHOO, DECK)

Written on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 12:24am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Crocs Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $14.61. Following is Nike Inc -Cl B with a sales per share of $21.59. Skechers Usa-A ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $27.83.

Steven Madden follows with a sales per share of $28.58, and Deckers Outdoor rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $58.63.

