Top 5 Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (CROX, NKE, SKX, SHOO, DECK)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Crocs Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $14.61. Nike Inc -Cl B is next with a sales per share of $21.59. Skechers Usa-A ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $27.83.
Steven Madden follows with a sales per share of $28.58, and Deckers Outdoor rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $58.63.
