Top 5 Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (CROX, NKE, SKX, SHOO, DECK)

Written on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 12:34am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Crocs Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $14.61. Nike Inc -Cl B is next with a sales per share of $21.59. Skechers Usa-A ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $27.83.

Steven Madden follows with a sales per share of $28.58, and Deckers Outdoor rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $58.63.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Crocs Inc on July 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $22.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Crocs Inc have risen 89.3%. We continue to monitor Crocs Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

