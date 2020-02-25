Top 5 Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (SHOO, SKX, CROX, DECK, NKE)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Steven Madden ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.22. Following is Skechers Usa-A with a a price to sales ratio of 1.23. Crocs Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 2.41.
Deckers Outdoor follows with a a price to sales ratio of 3.24, and Nike Inc -Cl B rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 4.46.
