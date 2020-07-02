Top 5 Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (SHOO, SKX, DECK, CROX, NKE)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Steven Madden ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.82. Skechers Usa-A is next with a a price to book ratio of 3.05. Deckers Outdoor ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 5.91.
Crocs Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 16.40, and Nike Inc -Cl B rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 16.61.
