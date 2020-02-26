MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (CROX, NKE, DECK, SKX, SHOO)

Written on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 12:31am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Crocs Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.4%. Nike Inc -Cl B is next with a an earnings yield of 2.5%. Deckers Outdoor ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.8%.

Skechers Usa-A follows with a an earnings yield of 5.6%, and Steven Madden rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 6.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Skechers Usa-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Skechers Usa-A in search of a potential trend change.

