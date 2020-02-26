Top 5 Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (CROX, NKE, DECK, SKX, SHOO)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Crocs Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.4%. Nike Inc -Cl B is next with a an earnings yield of 2.5%. Deckers Outdoor ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.8%.
Skechers Usa-A follows with a an earnings yield of 5.6%, and Steven Madden rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 6.5%.
