Top 5 Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (CROX, NKE, SHOO, SKX, DECK)

Written on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 12:28am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Crocs Inc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 2.7. Following is Nike Inc -Cl B with a a current ratio of 2.9. Steven Madden ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 3.1.

Skechers Usa-A follows with a a current ratio of 3.5, and Deckers Outdoor rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 5.2.

Crocs Inc

