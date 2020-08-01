Top 5 Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (CROX, NKE, SHOO, SKX, DECK)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Crocs Inc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 2.7. Following is Nike Inc -Cl B with a a current ratio of 2.9. Steven Madden ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 3.1.
Skechers Usa-A follows with a a current ratio of 3.5, and Deckers Outdoor rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 5.2.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Crocs Inc on July 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $22.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Crocs Inc have risen 90.1%. We continue to monitor Crocs Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest current ratio crocs inc nike inc -cl b steven madden skechers usa-a deckers outdoor