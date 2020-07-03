Top 5 Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (CROX, NKE, SHOO, SKX, DECK)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Crocs Inc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 2.7. Nike Inc -Cl B is next with a a current ratio of 2.9. Steven Madden ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 3.1.
Skechers Usa-A follows with a a current ratio of 3.5, and Deckers Outdoor rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 5.2.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Crocs Inc and will alert subscribers who have CROX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest current ratio crocs inc nike inc -cl b steven madden skechers usa-a deckers outdoor