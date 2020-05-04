Top 5 Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Lowest Beta (SKX, CROX, NKE, SHOO, DECK)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Skechers Usa-A ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Crocs Inc is next with a a beta of 0.8. Nike Inc -Cl B ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.
Steven Madden follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Deckers Outdoor rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.
