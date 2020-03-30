Top 5 Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (CROX, NKE, DECK, SHOO, SKX)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.
Crocs Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.05. Following is Nike Inc -Cl B with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Deckers Outdoor ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.
Steven Madden follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Skechers Usa-A rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.
