Top 5 Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (NKE, CROX, DECK, SKX, SHOO)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Nike Inc -Cl B ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 28.17. Following is Crocs Inc with a a forward P/E ratio of 27.39. Deckers Outdoor ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 21.63.
Skechers Usa-A follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.56, and Steven Madden rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.33.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Nike Inc -Cl B on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $96.16. Since that call, shares of Nike Inc -Cl B have fallen 21.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest forward p/e ratio nike inc -cl b crocs inc deckers outdoor skechers usa-a steven madden