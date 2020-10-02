Top 5 Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (SHOO, SKX, DECK, NKE, CROX)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.
Steven Madden ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 7.2%. Following is Skechers Usa-A with a forward earnings yield of 5.4%. Deckers Outdoor ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 2.9%.
Nike Inc -Cl B follows with a forward earnings yield of 2.4%, and Crocs Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 0.9%.
SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Crocs Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Crocs Inc in search of a potential trend change.
