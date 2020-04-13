MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (NKE, SKX, DECK, CROX, SHOO)

Written on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 5:25am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Nike Inc -Cl B ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 16.35. Following is Skechers Usa-A with a a debt to asset ratio of 2.96. Deckers Outdoor ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 2.74.

Crocs Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 0.13, and Steven Madden rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 0.00.

Ticker(s): NKE SKX DECK CROX SHOO

