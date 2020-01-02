Top 5 Companies in the Food Retail Industry With the Lowest Future Earnings Growth (KR, NGVC, SFS, SFM, IMKTA)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Kroger Co ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 8.6%. Following is Natural Grocers with a future earnings growth of 9.7%. Smart & Final St ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 9.7%.

Sprouts Farmers follows with a future earnings growth of 10.5%, and Ingles Markets-A rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 16.4%.

