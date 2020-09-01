MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Food Retail Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (SFM, NGVC, KR, IMKTA, CASY)

Written on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 2:15am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest sales growth.

Sprouts Farmers ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,527.9%. Following is Natural Grocers with a sales growth of 900.5%. Kroger Co ranks third highest with a sales growth of 635.1%.

Ingles Markets-A follows with a sales growth of 547.4%, and Casey'S General rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 539.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ingles Markets-A on November 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $41.79. Since that recommendation, shares of Ingles Markets-A have risen 12.9%. We continue to monitor Ingles Markets-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

