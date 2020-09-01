Top 5 Companies in the Food Retail Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (SFM, NGVC, KR, IMKTA, CASY)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest sales growth.

Sprouts Farmers ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,527.9%. Following is Natural Grocers with a sales growth of 900.5%. Kroger Co ranks third highest with a sales growth of 635.1%.

Ingles Markets-A follows with a sales growth of 547.4%, and Casey'S General rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 539.9%.

