MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Food Retail Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (KR, SFM, CASY, IMKTA, WMK)

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 2:18am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Kroger Co ranks highest with a ROE of 2,798.4%. Sprouts Farmers is next with a ROE of 2,766.6%. Casey'S General ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,582.9%.

Ingles Markets-A follows with a ROE of 1,632.3%, and Weis Markets Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,064.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ingles Markets-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ingles Markets-A in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: highest return on equity kroger co sprouts farmers :casy casey's general ingles markets-a weis markets inc

Ticker(s): KR SFM IMKTA WMK

Contact Shiri Gupta