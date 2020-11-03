Top 5 Companies in the Food Retail Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (CASY, NGVC, WMK, KR, SFM)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Casey'S General ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 43.36. Following is Natural Grocers with a a P/E ratio of 23.88. Weis Markets Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 19.27.

Kroger Co follows with a a P/E ratio of 17.77, and Sprouts Farmers rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 14.06.

