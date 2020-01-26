Top 5 Companies in the Food Retail Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (SFS, VLGEA, SFM, KR, IMKTA)
Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Smart & Final St ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 8.9%. Following is Village Super -A with a an earnings yield of 7.3%. Sprouts Farmers ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 6.9%.
Kroger Co follows with a an earnings yield of 6.4%, and Ingles Markets-A rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 6.3%.
