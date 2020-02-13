Top 5 Companies in the Food Retail Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (IMKTA, KR, SFS, CASY, SFM)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Ingles Markets-A ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 50.65. Kroger Co is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 41.91. Smart & Final St ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 38.64.

Casey'S General follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 30.58, and Sprouts Farmers rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 30.52.

