Top 5 Companies in the Food Distributors Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (UNFI, SPTN, ANDE, SYY, CHEF)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

United Natural ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.06. Following is Spartannash Co with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.62. Andersons Inc ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.72.

Sysco Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 21.25, and Chefs Warehouse rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 37.10.

