Top 5 Companies in the Food Distributors Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (SPTN, SYY, UNFI, ANDE, CHEF)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Spartannash Co ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 3,133.8%. Following is Sysco Corp with a EPS growth of 4,411.8%. United Natural ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 6,940.7%.

Andersons Inc follows with a EPS growth of 123,333.3%, and Chefs Warehouse rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 337,368.4%.

