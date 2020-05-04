Top 5 Companies in the Food Distributors Industry With the Lowest Beta (CHEF, SYY, UNFI, SPTN, ANDE)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Chefs Warehouse ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Following is Sysco Corp with a a beta of 0.8. United Natural ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Spartannash Co follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Andersons Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of United Natural on March 11th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.20. Since that recommendation, shares of United Natural have risen 29.1%. We continue to monitor United Natural for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.