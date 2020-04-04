Top 5 Companies in the Food Distributors Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (CHEF, ANDE, UNFI, SYY, SPTN)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Chefs Warehouse ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 69.3%. Following is Andersons Inc with a projected earnings growth of 63.7%. United Natural ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 20.8%.

Sysco Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 20.7%, and Spartannash Co rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 7.3%.

