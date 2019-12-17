Top 5 Companies in the Food Distributors Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (CHEF, SYY, ANDE, SPTN, UNFI)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Chefs Warehouse ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 39.30. Sysco Corp is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 24.01. Andersons Inc ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.87.

Spartannash Co follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.71, and United Natural rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.09.

