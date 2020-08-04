Top 5 Companies in the Food Distributors Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (UNFI, SPTN, ANDE, CHEF, SYY)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

United Natural ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 32.9%. Spartannash Co is next with a forward earnings yield of 15.6%. Andersons Inc ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 10.2%.

Chefs Warehouse follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.7%, and Sysco Corp rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 6.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of United Natural on March 11th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.20. Since that recommendation, shares of United Natural have risen 39.0%. We continue to monitor United Natural for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.