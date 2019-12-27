Top 5 Companies in the Food Distributors Industry With the Highest Beta (ANDE, SPTN, UNFI, SYY, CHEF)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Andersons Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.0. Spartannash Co is next with a a beta of 0.9. United Natural ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.9.

Sysco Corp follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Chefs Warehouse rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.7.

