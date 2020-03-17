Top 5 Companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (MKTX, FDS, ICE, NDAQ, MCO)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Marketaxess ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 6.2%. Following is Factset Research with a projected earnings growth of 16.1%. Intercontinental ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 19.1%.

Nasdaq Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 19.5%, and Moody'S Corp rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 28.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Nasdaq Inc on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $109.92. Since that call, shares of Nasdaq Inc have fallen 12.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.