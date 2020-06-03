Top 5 Companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (NDAQ, ICE, TRI, VALU, MORN)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Nasdaq Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 3.32. Following is Intercontinental with a a price to book ratio of 3.35. Thomson Reuters ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 4.22.

Value Line Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 7.08, and Morningstar Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 7.12.

