Top 5 Companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry With the Lowest PEG Ratio (NDAQ, ICE, FDS, CME, MCO)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Nasdaq Inc ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Intercontinental is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Factset Research ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

Cme Group Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.03, and Moody'S Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.

