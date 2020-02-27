Top 5 Companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (TRI, MKTX, MSCI, FDS, MCO)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Thomson Reuters ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.1%. Marketaxess is next with a forward earnings yield of 1.3%. Msci Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.7%.

Factset Research follows with a forward earnings yield of 2.9%, and Moody'S Corp rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 3.0%.

