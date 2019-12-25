Top 5 Companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (MKTX, MSCI, TRI, MORN, CME)
Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Marketaxess ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.2%. Msci Inc is next with a an earnings yield of 1.6%. Thomson Reuters ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.1%.
Morningstar Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 2.3%, and Cme Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.6%.
