Top 5 Companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (FDS, MCO, MORN, NDAQ, MSCI)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Factset Research ranks highest with a sales per share of $33.27. Following is Moody'S Corp with a sales per share of $22.79. Morningstar Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $22.20.

Nasdaq Inc follows with a sales per share of $15.08, and Msci Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $14.69.

