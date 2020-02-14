Top 5 Companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (MSCI, FDS, VALU, MKTX, MORN)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Msci Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 9,885.9%. Following is Factset Research with a ROE of 4,496.1%. Value Line Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,465.6%.

Marketaxess follows with a ROE of 3,012.5%, and Morningstar Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,039.7%.

