Top 5 Companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (MKTX, MSCI, TRI, MORN, MCO)
Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Marketaxess ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 77.11. Msci Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 75.26. Thomson Reuters ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 55.42.
Morningstar Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 45.13, and Moody'S Corp rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 43.37.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Marketaxess and will alert subscribers who have MKTX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest p/e ratio marketaxess msci inc Thomson Reuters morningstar inc :mco moody's corp