Top 5 Companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (FDS, NDAQ, MORN, MKTX, MSCI)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Factset Research ranks highest with a FCF per share of $7.19. Nasdaq Inc is next with a FCF per share of $4.60. Morningstar Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.30.

Marketaxess follows with a FCF per share of $4.23, and Msci Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.11.

